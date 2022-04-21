Welcoming you into Taurus season with grounding and stability. Aries season was a wild ride, applying pressure to your many manifestations. Now as we step into Taurus season, the sign represented by the headstrong bull is bringing you back to the world that exists right in front of you. Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrity Taurus’ below.
Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac falling between April 20 to May 20. The Venus-ruled Earth sign is grounded, sturdy and innately interested in the beauty of the natural world. After the intense vibes of Aries season, Taurus season is offering you the time to stabilize, get comfortable and welcome you back down to Earth.
This is the time to continue working hard while staying true to yourself. This season will also remind you that work isn’t the only thing in life to look forward to. The Taurus energy will encourage you to be more grounded din your reality while being in tune with your environment.
It makes sense that so many celebrities represent for Taurus season, because the girls are enamored by a soft life filled with serene energy and a love for the finer things in life. They have a strong desire for extravagance and contentment. Like the bull, be careful with a Taurus as they are prone to anger when probed, which can be terrifying. But hey, who doesn’t love a little spice?
Celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Janet Jackson and Kandi Burruss make up our list of glamorous Taurus to fan over as we enter their season. This list is filled with talent that soars beyond popular Hollywood films and music. You will notice the list is also filled with prolific activists and fearless leaders like Malcolm X, Coretta Scott King and Minister Louis Farrakhan.
Check out a gallery of our favorite Taurus celebrities below.
Get Grounded This Taurus SZN: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Taurus Celebrities Inside was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Luther VandrossSource:Luther Vandross
The late singer was born April 20.
2. Killer MikeSource:Killer Mike
The rapper and activist was born April 20.
3. Shemar MooreSource:Shemar Moore
The actor was born April 20.
4. Terrence JSource:Terrence J
The actor and former media personality was born April 21.
5. SydSource:Syd
The singer was born April 23.
6. Cedric the EntertainerSource:Cedric The Entertainer
The comedian and actor was born April 24.
7. Tionne “T-Boz” WatkinsSource:T-Boz
The singer was born April 26.
8. K CampSource:K FCamp
The rapper was born April 27.
9. Coretta Scott KingSource:Coretta Scott King
The late author and activist was born April 27.
10. Senator Cory BookerSource:Cory Booker
The US Senator was born April 27.
11. Duke EllingtonSource:Duke Ellington
The late musician was born April 29.
12. Master PSource:Master P
The rapper and entrepreneur was born April 29.
13. Dwayne “The Rock” JohnsonSource:The Rock
The actor was born May 2.
14. James BrownSource:James Brown
The late musician was born May 3.
15. JidennaSource:Jidenna
The artist was born May 4.
16. Shameik MooreSource:Shameik Moore
The actor was born May 4.
17. Chris BrownSource:Chris Brown
The singer was born May 5.
18. Bresha WebbSource:Bresha Webb
The actress was born May 6.
19. Chris PaulSource:Chris Paul
The athlete was born May 6.
20. Rico NastySource:Rico Nasty
The rapper was born May 7.
21. Coi LeraySource:Coi Leray
The rapper was born May 11.
22. Cam NewtonSource:Cam Newton
The athlete was born May 11.
23. Minister Louis FarrakhanSource:Instagram
The religious leader was born May 11.
24. Ving RhamesSource:Instagram
The actor was born May 12.
25. Stevie WonderSource:Instagram
The singer was born May 13.
26. Dennis RodmanSource:Dennis Rodman
The former athlete and Hall of Famer was born May 13.
27. Pusha TSource:Pusha T
The rapper was born May 13.
28. Janet JacksonSource:Janet Jackson
The singer was born May 16.
29. Kandi BurrussSource:Kandi
The singer was born May 17.
30. Karrueche TranSource:Karrueche
The actress was born May 17.
31. Grace JonesSource:Grace Jones
The model was born May 19.
32. Malcolm XSource:Instagram
The late activist was born May 19.
33. Busta RhymesSource:Busta Rhymes
The rapper was born May 20.