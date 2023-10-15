Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023

Published on October 15, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


Cosplayers were excited to kick off Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023 with fantastic takes on their favorite comic book and pop culture icons. On day 2, the gloves came off because of some eye-popping cosplay.

Friday, October 13, was not a bad day by any stretch of the imagination. It was a day full of fun and excitement as Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023 was in full effect.

Just like Thursday, cosplayers flooded the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in droves to show off the costumes they had been working on all year long just for this moment, and they damn sure did not disappoint.

On Day 2, we definitely stepped into the Spider-Verse as all kinds of Spider-Men and Women greeted us. This year, Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, from the latest Sony animated feature, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, was a popular choice, especially with the ladies.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


Not to be outdone, Spider-Ham from Into Spider-Verse popped up too.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


Captain America was definitely in the building, Steve Rogers fresh off his fight with Thanos in Endgame, and the new holder of the Cap’s mighty Vibranium shield, Sam Wilson.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


Of course, Miles Morale was in the building, and it was our favorite version from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, the 2020 suit.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez


One word: amazing.

Other Fantastic New York Comic Con Cosplay Moments

In the world of video games, we got to choose our fighter select screen from Mortal Kombat, which was absolutely glorious.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez /


One cosplay moment that definitely took our breath away was the moment Queen Akasha stepped on the Javits Center main hall floor.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez


Honestly, it was the best cosplay of the day.

That was Day 2, and we will be in the building for Day 3.

You can see more photos in the gallery below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Iron Man Armor Model 42

Iron Man Armor Model 42 Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

2. Iron Man Mark XXXIX

Iron Man Mark XXXIX Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

3. Freddy Kreuger

Freddy Kreuger Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

4. Dr. Doom-Ham

Dr. Doom-Ham Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

5. Black Cat

Black Cat Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

6. Vampirella

Vampirella Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

7. John Wick

John Wick Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

8. Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

9. Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil 4)

Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil 4) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

10. Zach (Final Fantasy: Crisis Core)

Zach (Final Fantasy: Crisis Core) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

11. Carl (The Walking Dead)

Carl (The Walking Dead) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

12. Power Ranger x Pokémon crossover (Charizard Power Coin)

Power Ranger x Pokémon crossover (Charizard Power Coin) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

13. Michael Jackson zombie (Thriller)

Michael Jackson zombie (Thriller) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

14. Cyclops (X-Men)

Cyclops (X-Men) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

15. The Terminator (Terminator 2: Judgement Day)

The Terminator (Terminator 2: Judgement Day) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

16. Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)

Captain America (Avengers: Endgame) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

17. Winifred Sanders (Hocus Pocus)

Winifred Sanders (Hocus Pocus) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

18. Calvin Ellis aka Black Superman

Calvin Ellis aka Black Superman Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

19. Wolverine

Wolverine Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

20. Freddy (Five Nights At Freddy)

Freddy (Five Nights At Freddy) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

21. Clone Trooper (Bad Batch)

Clone Trooper (Bad Batch) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

22. Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

23. Jessie (Toy Story 3)

Jessie (Toy Story 3) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

24. Mirko (My Hero Academia)

Mirko (My Hero Academia) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

25. Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider (Spider-Man : Across The Spider-Verse)

Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider (Spider-Man : Across The Spider-Verse) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

26. Spartan (Halo)

Spartan (Halo) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

27. Rocket Raccoon (Guardians of The Galaxy)

Rocket Raccoon (Guardians of The Galaxy) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

28. New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

29. Miles Morales

Miles Morales Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

30. Catwoman

Catwoman Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

31. Shazaam

Shazaam Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

32. Megan

Megan Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

33. Magneto

Magneto Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay cosplay,nycc,new york comic con

More From Rickey Smiley Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close