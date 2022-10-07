With the arrival of cooler temps, pumpkin spice-infused coffee, and drinks, it can only mean one thing; it’s New York Comic Con time.
The other big comic book convention in North America that celebrates all things nerdy and blerdy is back in its glory. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Comic Con understandably took a chill pill before returning in 2021 in a limited capacity. However, the energy and enthusiasm were still there.
New York Comic Con 2022, vaccine restrictions have been lifted, but masks are still highly suggested to be worn along with your cosplay. The annual four-day event also returns in full capacity with hundreds and thousands of New Yorkers who love all things Marvel, DC, and anime converging on the Jacob K. Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan.
Hip-Hop Wired, of course, is in the building to capture the incredible cosplay that cosplayers spend a lot of money and time putting together for the New York Comic Con.
While roaming the halls of the building that was once a triage center to house COVID-19 patients, chances are high that you will bump into your favorite superheroes or anime, pop culture, and video game characters.
From Spider-Man, a staple at NYCC, to Indiana Jones, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Master Chief, Goku, Link, Darth Vader, Deadpool, and Michael Meyers, they can all be seen, and it was only day one.
You can hit the gallery below to see more photos from Day one of New York Comic Con 2022 and keep it locked for our continued coverage.
—
Photos: Bernard Smalls/ @PhotosByBeanz
The post Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. The BatmanSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
2. Michael Meyers (Halloween)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
3. PeacemakerSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
4. Stone Cold Steve AustinSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
5. Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
6. Darth VaderSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
7. Rogue (X-Men)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
8. The Fantasic 4Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
9. Proxima Midnight (Marvel)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
10.
11. Georgie (IT!)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
12. Goku & Chi-Chi (Dragon Ball Z)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
13. Master Chief (Halo)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
14. Kratos (God of War)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
15. BowserSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
16. WaldoSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
17. Link (The Legend of Zelda)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
18. Mandalorian (Star Wars)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
19. Naruto-Inspired CosplaySource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
20. CatwomanSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
21. ThorSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
22. DeadpoolSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
23. Indiana JonesSource:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con
24. Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn)Source:New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con 2022 cosplay,new york comic con