Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2022

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With the arrival of cooler temps, pumpkin spice-infused coffee, and drinks, it can only mean one thing; it’s New York Comic Con time.

The other big comic book convention in North America that celebrates all things nerdy and blerdy is back in its glory. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Comic Con understandably took a chill pill before returning in 2021 in a limited capacity. However, the energy and enthusiasm were still there.

New York Comic Con 2022, vaccine restrictions have been lifted, but masks are still highly suggested to be worn along with your cosplay. The annual four-day event also returns in full capacity with hundreds and thousands of New Yorkers who love all things Marvel, DC, and anime converging on the Jacob K. Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan.

Hip-Hop Wired, of course, is in the building to capture the incredible cosplay that cosplayers spend a lot of money and time putting together for the New York Comic Con.

While roaming the halls of the building that was once a triage center to house COVID-19 patients, chances are high that you will bump into your favorite superheroes or anime, pop culture, and video game characters.

From Spider-Man, a staple at NYCC, to Indiana Jones, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Master Chief, Goku, Link, Darth Vader, Deadpool, and Michael Meyers, they can all be seen, and it was only day one.

You can hit the gallery below to see more photos from Day one of New York Comic Con 2022 and keep it locked for our continued coverage.

—

Photos: Bernard Smalls/ @PhotosByBeanz

The post Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com