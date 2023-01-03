Honoring Gangsta Boo: The Pioneer of Female Southern Rap Music’s Best Verses

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The unfortunate news of famed Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s death reached the public on the first day of 2023. We honor her trailblazing career as one of the most influential female emcees of her time with a list of her best verses.

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, better known by her stage name Gangsta Boo, was the second female member of the notable Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia. She left the group and label in the early 2000’s to focus on her solo group after the release of her second album, Both Worlds *69.

The iconic rapper was born Whitehaven area of Memphis, Tennessee on August 7, 1979. She was born into a middle-class family, and later moved to the “hood” after her parents divorced. It was during that time she began rapping at the tender age of 14 years old.

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia discovered Gangsta Boo in Memphis. She was subsequently featured on the group’s debut project Mystic Stylez and continued to collaborate with the group for five more albums.

Gangsta Boo’s first solo album, Enquiring Minds, was released in 1998 and reached number fifteen on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 46 on the Billboard 200. The album featured her classic hit “Where Dem Dollas At!?”

Her second album, Both Worlds *69 reached No. eight on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and No. 29 on the Billboard 200. In 2003, she released her third album, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera. The album peaked at No. 53 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and No. 24 on the Independent Albums chart.

In 2013, she joined the Three 6 Mafia spin-off group Da Mafia 6ix and was significantly featured on their debut mixtape 6ix Commandments. She departed from the group in 2014.

Gangsta Boo has been revered in the industry as a pioneer of female southern rap music. She has released mixtapes alongside artists like La Chat and Yelawolf and collaborated with artists including Eminem, Latto, GloRilla, and Run the Jewels.

Gangsta Boo died on her front porch Jan. 1, 2023 at 43 years old to causes immediately unknown and unconfirmed. As we honor her legacy, we collected a list of her best verses to reminisce.

Check out a gallery of some of her most memorable verses below:

Honoring Gangsta Boo: The Pioneer of Female Southern Rap Music’s Best Verses was originally published on globalgrind.com