Gamers Clap Back At Trolls Calling ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ “Disrespectful” & “Historically Inaccurate” Because It Features Yasuke, A Black Samurai

Instead of celebrating getting what looks to be a new and exciting entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise with Shadows, people are focused on the game being described as “woke” and “disrespectful” because of its two main protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke.

Ubisoft excitedly unveiled the story trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, originally named Assassin’s Creed Red. The game will take the franchise to 16th-century Japan and feature Yasuke, historically considered Japan’s first Black samurai, who has met several prominent figures in Japanese history as a playable character.

There was also a Netflix animated series about Yasuke starring LaKeith Stanfield, and he’s made appearances in both Nioh video games.

The other playable character, Naoe, is described as an adept shinobi assassin from the Iga Province.

Haters Gonna Hate

During the excitement about the game’s announcement, plenty of comments called it “woke” because Assassin’s Creed Shadows features a Black man and a Japanese woman as the main protagonists.

Some went as far as to accuse Ubisoft of being “disrespectful” because Yasuke, a Black samurai, depiction in the game is not “historically accurate” and is a product of DEI.

One Black user on X pointed out how his excitement to play as Yasuke led to him being met with racist responses under Ubisoft’s official post for the game.

In response to the hate the game is getting, gamers point out other moments when white men have appeared in movies and games with feudal Japanese settings, like 2003’s The Last Samurai starring Tom Cruise, most recently, FX’s historical series Shogun and Team Ninja’s 2017 game Nioh.

Others are also calling bullsh*t on the “historical accuracy” arguments.

Trolls are going to be trolls.

We can’t wait to happily play as Yasuke and Naoe when Assassin’s Creed Shadows drops on November 15.

Gamers Clap Back At Trolls Calling ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ “Disrespectful” & “Historically Inaccurate” Because It Features Yasuke, A Black Samurai was originally published on hiphopwired.com