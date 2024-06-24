Listen Live
Games

Gamers BIG MAD They Won’t Be Taken For A Ride Due To ‘Marvel vs. Capcom: Collection Skipping Xbox

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

'Marvel vs. Capcom: Collection Skips Xbox, Gamers Are BIG MAD

Source: Capcom / MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics


Everyone was happy to learn that Capcom was dropping a collection of Marvel vs. Capcom fighting games, except those who own an Xbox gaming console.

Everyone will be taken for a ride when Capcom releases Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) sometime this year.

Sadly, that won’t be the case for Xbox console owners, which the Xbox community learned during the Nintendo Direct stream when the game was first revealed.

To throw even more salt in the still-fresh wound, Capcom announced on the same day that two Ace Attorney games are coming to the Xbox One console as part of a similar collection.

What makes matters even worse is that gamers remember that the Marvel vs. Capcom video game franchise has a long history with Xbox.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is considered the best entry into the fighting game franchise, which was launched on the original Xbox console in 2002 and later on the Xbox 360 console in 2009 via the Xbox Live Arcade.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, the least favorite entry, launched on Xbox One in 2017.

IGN reports Capcom did not explain the game’s absence on Xbox, which has caused quite a stir on social media, leading to “No Xbox” trending on X, formerly known as Twitter and other platforms like Reddit.

“I have a Switch, but I play all my fighting games on Xbox with my arcade stick. It’s an absolute gut punch it’s not coming to Xbox, especially considering Ace Attorney Investigations was announced for Xbox,” one Redditor wrote. 

“No Xbox? Garbage move,” film critic Keith Garlington wrote.

Could Capcom’s MT Framework Be The Issue?

Although Capcom has not given an apparent reason for the game’s skipping Xbox, some believe it is due to the depreciation of Capcom’s MT Framework engine on the Xbox One console.

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection and Monster Hunter Stories skipped the Xbox One console, but that is all speculation.

Damn, we hope Capcom and Xbox can figure this all out. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Gamers BIG MAD They Won’t Be Taken For A Ride Due To ‘Marvel vs. Capcom: Collection Skipping Xbox  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Lol, damn

2. Damn

3. Chill

4. Facts

5.

6.

7.

8. A thread

9.

10.

11.

12.

Trending
7 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

5 items
News

5 Ways Michael Jackson Influenced The World Outside Of Music

News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

News

Diddy Scrubs His Entire Instagram Page Of All His Posts

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays shares a laugh while on the field before the start of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday, April 20, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times) 52 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close