Gallery: See Why We Are Obsessed With Looks From The Straw Press Tour From Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd, & Taraji P Henson

and

Sherri Shepherd

a

All of these Black women powerhouses know how to work a camera. From knowing their angles to dressing for their body types, they are the blueprint for stand-out style.

Keep scrolling for details on their recent fly press fits.

Teyana Taylor Brings Out Avant-Garde Style For Straws

Teyana is not playing with her press tour looks. Her recent ensembles during a SiriusXM with Bevy Smith interview and special

Straw

screening were everything.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While speaking at Sirius XM, the multihyphenate star wore a sheer Simone Rocha blouse layered over a corset with crystal accents. She paired the dramatic top with oversized cargo pants, adding a modern edge to the high-fashion look.

Later, she attended the film’s screening, giving both trend and glam. She rocked a velvet Schiaparelli gown with gold accents.

The Harlem icon accessorized the look with a wide leather belt, gold-finger black heels, and earrings.

Teyana’s Simone Rocha blouse and Schiaparelli gown are standout moments in Straw movie press tour fashion, blending high fashion with Harlem energy.

Sherri Shepherd Shows Style Versatility In Denim & Studded Suiting

Sherri brought boldness to the Sirius XM studio in a denim wave print suit from Area. The ripple design ran through the whole outfit, giving texture and movement, elongating the star’s body.

Then she showed off her style versatility, going full boss for the screening. There, she donned a crisp white pinstripe suit with silver dot details. She topped off her look with white leather pumps, a white blouse, and silver jewelry.

Taraji P. Henson Is Eating During The Straw Press Tour – And She Has A Big Appetite

Taraji continued the fashion parade at SiriusXM – and we are obsessed. For the radio moment, she chose a red fringe leather jacket from Ferrari. Yes, it was hot! She paired the fire outerwear with lace-up heels to create an interesting monochromatic look.

Later that night, she slid into something sleeker. The Baby Boy actress slayed in a deep brown gown with a bold shoulder and high slit. Metallic gold heels peeked out underneath. The whole fit stayed in that luxe, warm-toned zone that flatters every skin tone and photographs like a dream.

Style Gallery: Straw Is Bringing Out Everything We Love About Fashion

What we love about every look is that Teyana, Sherri, and Taraji gave everything that they were supposed to

give

. Nobody played it safe — and nobody needed to.

See more pictures of their looks below.

re bringing the heat to Straw movie press tour fashion. Ahead of the film’s Netflix debut this Friday, June 6, the trio has been serving bold, stylish looks at every NYC stop — and we’re taking notes.Sherri’s designer suit proves that Straw movie press tour fashion is anything but predictable.