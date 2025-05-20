Gallery: Halle Berry Is The Moment At Cannes – And She’s Playing By Her Own Fashion Rules

Gallery: Halle Berry Is A Whole Fashion Moment At Cannes
Halle Berry Serves In Monochromatic Maroon At CannesTurning heads in a jaw-dropping maroon corset Gaurav Gupta couture gown on May 19, the actress reminded everyone why she’s an icon, a legend, and the moment. With its sculpted bodice, soft draping, and thigh-high slit, this dress oozed grown-woman elegance and unapologetic beauty. The couture moment is from Gaurav Gupta’s AW 2024 collection. She paired the look with matching satin pumps and ruby drop earrings, giving timeless Hollywood glam with a contemporary twist. Maroon monochromatic never looked so good. (She is the literal embodiment of ‘aging like fine wine.’) This fit isn’t the only one we’ve loved from Halle at this year’s film festival, though. A judge at the 2025 festivities, Halle has been flexing her style versatility all festival long. Our favorite Catwoman has been doing it all with confidence, power, and a touch of rule-breaking flair. Yes, even under Cannes’ newly tightened dress code. (According to PEOPLE, this year’s festival organizers rolled out stricter fashion rules, banning nudity, over-the-top trains, and even sneakers. Attendees are asked to wear in “elegant” shoes, floor-length gowns, and modest silhouettes.) But leave it to Halle to slay and make her own rules. From shimmering in a dazzling rhinestone halter gown that hugged every curve, to stepping out in a bold, vertical-striped black-and-white gown that felt effortlessly chic, Halle has consistently served the girls. Her structured pastel Chanel suit showed sophistication with a playful touch, proving you don’t need a gown to make a major impact. Meanwhile, her classic black dress and striking emerald necklace combo screamed quintessential glamour girl.
Gallery: Halle Berry Brings Timeless Style, Sexiness, & Elegance To CannesWhat we love most about Halle’s Cannes style, is her boldness. The 58-year-old continues to show the girls that age is just a number. Age is not a deadline for style, confidence, or sexiness. With her new wellness company focusing on intimacy, menopause awareness, and self-love, this fashion streak feels right. (And its so good). RELATED: Social Media Can’t Stop Talking About Halle Berry’s Lingerie Dress – See Why Halle Berry at Cannes 2025 is a whole mood—and we’re absolutely here for it. The event runs through May 24, and if these first few looks are any indication Halle Berry isn’t done bringing the heat. See our gallery of looks below.
1. Chandelier Couture
Halle Berry sparkled in a glittery floor-length neckline dress from Gucci. With its body-hugging fit, halter-style neckline, crystal detailing, and slight sheer illusion, the dress is simply picture perfect. And, Halle’s bawdy looks amazing!
2. Playful, Professional, Pastel & Posh
Halle Berry showed fans the versatility of the classic suit in this ridiculously good whimsical suit from Chanel. From its pastel colors and wide leg design to its cropped blazer and black bow details, her fit was everything we love about professional looks with a touch of feminity and fun.
3. Walking On A Pink Cloud
Halle Berry made a bold statement in what can only be described as a “pink cloud.” The actress posed on the Cannes carpet to celebrate Mission Impossible in a stunning dress from Celia Kritharioti SS25 Couture. Her strapless black corset paired with an oversized pink ruffled skirt nearly defied Cannes’ train ban—but she made it fashion! And we loved it. Halle topped off her look in black Aquazzura shoes.
4. Halle's Bold Stripe Moment
Halle Berry attended the 2025 opening dinner during of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13. For the soiree, she chose a black-and-white exaggerated A-line gown with vertical stripes that slim the bodgy and a high neck that was daring yet playful. And the back, sis, was everything! The back features an oversized draped bow detail.
5. Classic Suit, Timeless Elegance
One of Halle’s first looks to the Cannes Film Festival was a classic skirt suit from Chanel. The look oozed timeless elegance and sophistication with its pleated details, grey color, and black and silver buttons. Halle kept her makeup and hair look minimal for a clean, fresh, yet, rich look.
6. Old Hollywood Glam
Halle Berry exuded old Hollywood glam at the Chopard event in this ruched black off-the-shoulder gown. The figure-hugging silhouette and dramatic neckline were elevated with a bold emerald and diamond statement necklace. Her soft curls and glowing makeup completed the timeless look.
7. Blush Beauty
Halle Berry stunned at Cannes in a blush-toned strapless Elie Saab SS25 Couture gown featuring a structured bodice and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry and crystal-embellished heels for a glamorous finish. A sleek bob and bronzy glam tied the whole look together.
