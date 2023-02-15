Gabrielle Union’s Most Stylish Characters

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There aren’t too many thingsdoesn’t do without flair. Whether she’s on the red carpet, playing the lead in a hit television show, or prancing around the world with her adorable family, Union-Wade always looks ravishing. The actress can sport a couture gown with grace and ease or give us a casual slay that emits loads of swag. Not only is Union-Wade about that fashionable life in reality, but her movie and television characters are also here for the lewks as well.

More From Our February 2023 issue:

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Donna Karan On Our February Cover

Gabrielle Union’s Most Stylish Characters

Gabrielle Union-Wade Reveals The Funniest Rumor She Read About Herself On The Internet

Union-Wade stepped on the acting scene in the 90’s with her infectious girl-next-door vibe. Her acting talent is a no-brainer, and her characters’ wardrobes deserve a standing ovation as well. Who can forget how snatched the entrepreneur looked in Bad Boys II donning sleek pant suits and bodycon dresses!? Let’s not forget how she stole the show in a fierce red set as Connie in Two Can Play That Game. And need we mention Being Mary Jane? Everything Union-Wade sported in that television series was stylishly epic!

In case you’ve forgotten about the chic acting roles Gabrielle Union-Wade has portrayed, let’s us take you down memory lane. Below are five of Union-Wade’s most stylish characters. Dive in!

Gabrielle Union’s Most Stylish Characters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com