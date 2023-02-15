Gabrielle Union’s Most Stylish Characters

There aren’t too many things Gabrielle Union-Wade doesn’t do without flair. Whether she’s on the red carpet, playing the lead in a hit television show, or prancing around the world with her adorable family, Union-Wade always looks ravishing. The actress can sport a couture gown with grace and ease or give us a casual slay that emits loads of swag. Not only is Union-Wade about that fashionable life in reality, but her movie and television characters are also here for the lewks as well.
Union-Wade stepped on the acting scene in the 90’s with her infectious girl-next-door vibe. Her acting talent is a no-brainer, and her characters’ wardrobes deserve a standing ovation as well. Who can forget how snatched the entrepreneur looked in Bad Boys II donning sleek pant suits and bodycon dresses!? Let’s not forget how she stole the show in a fierce red set as Connie in Two Can Play That Game. And need we mention Being Mary Jane? Everything Union-Wade sported in that television series was stylishly epic!
In case you’ve forgotten about the chic acting roles Gabrielle Union-Wade has portrayed, let’s us take you down memory lane. Below are five of Union-Wade’s most stylish characters. Dive in!
1. Being Mary Jane
Being Mary Jane was a monumental television series for a plethora of reasons. Each episode tackled relatable situations, and the fashions were out of this world. Everything Mary Jane rocked had us scouring the internet for similar outfits. Her looks took business attire to a jazzier level.
2. Two Can Play That Game
When Connie Spaulding oozed on the scene of Two Can Play That Game in that red skirt suit set, we knew Gabrielle Union-Wade had that it-factor. The ensemble looked snatched on Union-Wade’s toned body and the gold necklace, red lipstick, and high ponytail set the garb off.
3. L.A.’s Finest
Much like her acting skills, Gabrielle Union-Wade’s fashion is versatile. In L.A.’s Finest her character, Sydney Burnett, serves in both chic and casual outfits. One day she’s rocking a fly biker jacket and the next she’s solving crimes in a sequin, spaghetti strap dress.
4. Deliver Us From Eva
Gabrielle Union-Wade was stern in Deliver Us From Eva; however, her outfits were nice. Her character, Eva, worked business garments like nobody’s business. Even her casual slays consisted hip leather sets and trendy cow neck sweaters.
5. Think Like A Man Too
Gabrielle Union-Wade gave us bikini and club attire inspiration in Think Like A Man Too. Whenever she stepped on the scene in this movie, we were definitely checking for her spicy wardrobe.
6. Bring It On
Say what you want about Isis in Bring It On, but her cheerleading outfit influenced many Halloween looks years after the movie. Til this day the Clover costume is a hit. Union-Wade owned this uniform with her slim physique and girlish ponytails. The two-piece set is such a classic look that even Union-Wade’s daughter Kaavia has worn it as a costume!