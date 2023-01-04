Gabrielle Union Says She Felt “Entitled” To Cheat In First Marriage To NFL Husband, Twitter Launches Gender Wars

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter has launched the gender wars once again.

This time it’s not about who should be paying for dates or splitting the bills but centers around Gabrielle Union.

The actress was paying a visit to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast when she revealed the infidelity in her first marriage– with NFL player Chris Howard.

During the dysfunctional Union admitted that she cheated because Howard did first.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union told host Dax Shepard. “A part of it was keeping up with his activities, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re gonna feel this one.’”

Union went on to explain that she felt justified in cheating at the time, saying, “I just felt entitled to it, as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my ass off, and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

She likens the power dynamics to something she experienced in her childhood home.

“Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought,” she added. “It was just dysfunctional from day one.”

Union called the marriage “a stupid relationship that should have never gotten out of the dating phase.”

Howard got married to Union in 2001 and split in 2005, with the divorce finalized the following year.

The actress rebounded pretty well when she began dating Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade in 2008, and the couple later married in 2014.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Gabrielle Union admitting to cheating on her first husband below.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gabrielle Union Says She Felt “Entitled” To Cheat In First Marriage To NFL Husband, Twitter Launches Gender Wars was originally published on cassiuslife.com