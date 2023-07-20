G-Herbo Agrees To Pleads Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago rapper G Herbo has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and lying to federal agents after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Massachusetts back in 2020.

The rapper born Herbert Wright was accused along with five other associates including promotor Antonio Strong of using stolen identities to rack up to $1.5 million in fraudulent charges.

The fraudulent charges included private jet excursions, a trip to a villa in Jamaica, and “designer puppies.” The case was charged in Massachusetts as one of the private airline owners is based in the state.

Additionally, the charges also allege that in November 2018, Wright lied to a U.S. federal agent regarding his relationship with the Chicago rap promoter, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the entire identity theft scheme.

According to court records obtained by Rolling Stone, the plea deal still needs to be approved by the judge. Herb is set to formally plead guilty in July and though he faces up to 20 years in prison, he is likely to get a lower sentence with a potential term of probation.

“Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa,” alleged the plea agreement made public on Wednesday. “In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong’s actual identity from the business.”

Strong also signed on to the plea agreement. Herb will pay $140,000 in restitution to a number of alleged victims, including $10,458 to Woof Woof Puppies in Michigan.

Well it looks like Herb may stay out of jail but of course fans have reactions!

