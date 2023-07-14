Future Takes Aim At Russell Wilson On New Quavo Song: “F-ck Russell”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s got nothing to do with another rapper, but everything to do with Russell Wilson, the stepfather to his son, little Future.

On the track, Future opens his verse by rapping, “Big dawg status, bill hopper/I ball in his mall for my brothers/Goyard bag, tote the Corduory/I got it out the field, f-ck Russell.”

Russell Wilson, who’s married to Future’s ex, Ciara, is the quarterback for the Denver Broncos so the bar sounds like a shot at him.

Future continues to name drop within the verse with bars like “Go and ask Lori about the Patek / Then go and ask Joie and ask Dess,” seemingly referencing his former flames Lori Harvey, Dess Dior, and Joie Chavis.

Wilson married Ciara in 2016 after she gave birth to her son with Future in 2014. She was previously engaged to Future in 2013, however, they allegedly split up over his cheating.

In a 2019 episode of the Red Table Talk she opened up about her relationship with the rapper from almost a decade ago, revealing just how negative the partnership had gotten.

“I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long, you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time,” she told Jada Pinkett Smith. “I don’t like being sad. So I’m like, ‘How do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.’”

Twitter caught wind of Future’s wordplay and alleged Russell Wilson diss and is surprised he’s still got beef with him. See the reactions below.

