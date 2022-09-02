Funny Moments All Believers Can Relate To

CLOSE
As we know God definitely has a sense of humor so throughout our lives, no matter the struggle or heartache, we know He’ll turn it around. Because we made it through whatever life has thrown in our way, we have to continue to enjoy! Laughter will always a great place to start in celebrating everyday! Scroll through the clips below for a few funny moments we can all relate to from things that happen at church, during pray or just random incidents that bring out the good tears!
He will yet fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy – Job 8:21
1. @darlenemccoy “I don’t think we’re invited back to the Stellars Pre-Show….😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TBT Lost Files”Source:@darlenemccoy
2. @thejoshuadillard “😂 If you know you know…”Source:@thejoshuadillard
3. @norapotts_nlpx3 “My son plays too much!”Source:@norapotts_nlpx3
4. @audreytwenty4_7 “The Choir Won’t Stop Singing”Source:@audreytwenty4_7
5. @jaypsychs “First Time Back In Church After Quarantine…”Source:@jaypsychs
6. @thechristianmichael’s PSA for STO “Saints Time Off”Source:@thechristianmichael
7. @artemashurt “What I Hear When I See This”Source:@artemashurt
8. @audreytwenty47 “Worship Interrupted”Source:@audreytwenty47
9. @caramel__nerdsicle “Who wore it best?”Source:@caramel__nerdsicle
10. @alexandraalise If you remember these commercials and all the songs, you’re officially entering “seasoned saint” territory 😂Source:@alexandraalise
11. @kristhepurposepusher Faith Without Works is DeadSource:@kristhepurposepusher
12. @shaelovve “I offer helps after the laugh subsides lol”Source:@shaelovve
