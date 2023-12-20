Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History
In Major League Baseball, there has been/are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.
From Catfish Hunter to Trey McNutt, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to americas pastime.
These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.
Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in Major League Baseball but we think we have the best list yet!
Check out our list of Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History below!
1. Coco CrispSource:Getty
2. Charlie FurbushSource:Getty
3. Catfish HunterSource:Getty
4. Trey McNuttSource:Getty
5. Urban ShockerSource:Getty
6. Johnny DickshotSource:Baseball Reference
7. Rusty KuntzSource:The Kansas City Star
8. Jack GlasscockSource:Getty
9. John MalarkySource:Baseball Reference
10. Stubby ClappSource:Getty
11. Boof BosnerSource:Twinkle Town
12. Antonio BastardoSource:Getty
13. Pete LaCockSource:Getty
14. Razor ShinesSource:Getty
15. Oil Can BoydSource:Getty
16. Sugar CainSource:attheplate.com
17. Prince FielderSource:Getty
18. Buster PoseySource:Getty
19. Jarrod SaltalamacchiaSource:Getty
20. Orval OverallSource:Getty
