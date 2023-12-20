Listen Live
Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

Published on December 20, 2023

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

In Major League Baseball, there has been/are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.

From Catfish Hunter to Trey McNutt, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to americas pastime.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in Major League Baseball but we think we have the best list yet!

Check out our list of Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History below!

1. Coco Crisp

Coco Crisp Source:Getty

2. Charlie Furbush

Charlie Furbush Source:Getty

3. Catfish Hunter

Catfish Hunter Source:Getty

4. Trey McNutt

Trey McNutt Source:Getty

5. Urban Shocker

Urban Shocker Source:Getty

6. Johnny Dickshot

Johnny Dickshot Source:Baseball Reference

7. Rusty Kuntz

Rusty Kuntz Source:The Kansas City Star

8. Jack Glasscock

Jack Glasscock Source:Getty

9. John Malarky

John Malarky Source:Baseball Reference

10. Stubby Clapp

Stubby Clapp Source:Getty

11. Boof Bosner

Boof Bosner Source:Twinkle Town

12. Antonio Bastardo

Antonio Bastardo Source:Getty

13. Pete LaCock

Pete LaCock Source:Getty

14. Razor Shines

Razor Shines Source:Getty

15. Oil Can Boyd

Oil Can Boyd Source:Getty

16. Sugar Cain

Sugar Cain Source:attheplate.com

17. Prince Fielder

Prince Fielder Source:Getty

18. Buster Posey

Buster Posey Source:Getty

19. Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jarrod Saltalamacchia Source:Getty

20. Orval Overall

Orval Overall Source:Getty
