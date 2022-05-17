Freddie Gibbs Allegedly Catches B$F Taper & The Fade In Buffalo From Benny The Butcher’s Goons?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher was one of the oddest moments in recent Hip-Hop history, shattering the idea of a bond between the talented lyricists. The beef escalated after Gibbs was allegedly beaten by goons affiliated with Benny The Butcher.

Last Saturday (May 14), Gibbs was at a local dining establishment a day ahead of his Space Rabbit Tour stop in Buffalo. The Gary, Ind. rapper was allegedly mobbed by a group that fans suggested was connected to Benny The Butcher. The following day, images of Gibbs surfaced which added to the chatter that he was beaten.

Gibbs and Benny first got into it when the Black Soprano Family honcho said during an interview that a collaborative project was not in the cards. Gibbs took offense and fired back with insults that spilled over into social media.

If the alleged jumping of Gibbs seems extreme, he may have had it coming. Gibbs made light of the incident where Benny was robbed by gunpoint of his jewelry and shot. DJ Akademiks also got himself involved, adding to their ongoing feud. Sporting a black eye in photos, Gibbs still gamely performed on Sunday (May 15).

Benny The Butcher has yet to comment on the alleged brawl but we’ve got plenty of comments below from Twitter.

