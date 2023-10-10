Former Pornstar Mia Khalifa Fired From Playboy Over “Disgusting” Comments About Hamas’ Attack On Israel

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The former pornstar’s deal with Playboy has been dissolved for her tweets about the bombing that are pro-Palestine.

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” the Lebanese-American tweeted. “I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books.”

Even after the onslaught of hate, she got online over the weekend, she hit harder, writing, “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists.”

She adds that those not on the side of the Palestinians are “on the wrong side of apartheid.”

In response to her comments, Playboy cut ties with Khalifa –who releases spicy content on their platform– sending an email to its subscribers on Monday saying there’s no coming back from her disparaging the hundreds of innocent lives taken in the attack.

While the platform uplifts free speech, what Khalifa was spewing has no place on Playboy.

“We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform. Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children,” reads the statement. “At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences.”

Khalifa was a performer on the legendary magazine’s Playboy Centerfold platform, which, like OnlyFans, connects content creators directly with their fans for a monthly fee.

See how social media is reacting to Khalifa’s opinions below.

Former Pornstar Mia Khalifa Fired From Playboy Over “Disgusting” Comments About Hamas’ Attack On Israel was originally published on cassiuslife.com