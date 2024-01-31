Former NBA Player Rajon Rondo Arrested On Weed & Gun Charges In Indiana

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

but now he’s being called a shooter after a recent run-in with the law.

According to WDRB-TV, the former point guard was arrested over the weekend for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. However, all the charges are misdemeanors.

The 37-year-old was pulled over in Jackson County, Indiana, in a routine traffic stop after a trooper smelled marijuana wafting out of his Black 2022 Tesla.

Upon searching the vehicle, ISP spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says a gun, a “personal use” amount of weed, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Rondo’s got a no-contact order taken out against him, which means he’s not allowed to possess a firearm, so he was arrested.

A minor who was in the car with him was released to a family member while Rondo was transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he immediately posted a $700 bond and was released. WDRB-TV states that Rondo’s court date is scheduled for Feb. 27.

The contact order stems from a May 2022 incident where he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun while at her Louisville, Kentucky, home. The woman alleges that Rondo was playing video games with a child. When she asked the kid to separate laundry, Rondo became irate, yelling and cursing while ripping the gaming system out of the wall, knocking over garbage cans outside, and driving his car onto her lawn.

Rondo is best known for being an integral part of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 Championship run, playing alongside the original Big 3 of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.

He most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022 and won a championship in the NBA Bubble with the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

See how social media’s reacting to Rondo’s arrest for barely any weed below.

