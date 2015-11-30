Folks Who Need Religion

Here’s a list of celebrities and politicians who we think could use a little religion in their lives.
1. K. Michelle
From social media beef with other artists to any scene she was in on ‘Love & Hip Hop: ATL’, K. Michelle is no stranger to controversy.
2. Naomi Campbell
The supermodel has a history of violent behavior from allegedly throwing a cell phone at her assistant and going off on the least expected. We recommend anger management classes stat.
3. Chris Brown
Whether he is beating someone up or skipping out on community service, we think he could use a little Jesus in his life. (PR)
4. Lil’ Kim
Maybe Jesus can stop Lil’Kim from destroying her face anymore.
5. Kwame Kilpatrick
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick once had a budding political career that was quickly turned upside down. (AP)
6. Kenya Moore
We can’t tell if Kenya is really crazy or playing it for TV, none-the-less, we need her to get some help! (PR)
7. J. Anthony Brown
Our favorite funnyman J. Anthony Brown needs a whole lotta’ Jesus. (PR)
8. Halle Berry
We are thinking that Halle Berry “can’t keep a man” because she causes the drama. Hopefully, her latest fiance Olivier can make her a kept woman, if not, Jesus will! (PR)
9. Donald Trump
Trump is just unpleasant and always trying to stir up some trouble. Please go find a seat somewhere, preferably in a church. (AP)
10. Rihanna
Well, you either agree or disagree with Rihanna’s decision to rekindle her romance with Chris Brown. But it seems like Rihanna is torn by her decision too; have you seen her videos lately? Depressing. (PR)
11. Jesse Jackson Jr.
Former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.’s political career was on the rise before he threw it all away! (AP)
12. Katt Williams
The last couple of months have been nothing but trouble for the short comedian. (AP)
13. Keyshia Cole
Lately Cole has been nothing but a Debbie Downer bashing other celebrities at any chance she can get. She could use some positivity in her life. (PR)
14. O.J. Simpson
We are hoping O.J. picks up a bible in prison. (AP)
15. Domonique Scott
Despite being married to a pastor, Scott from the “Sisterhood” is full of crazy antics.
16. Mary J. Blige
R&B singer Mary J. Blige has suffered a lot of woes over the years; including addiction and financial problems. (PR)
17. Justin Bieber
Maybe you can scratch up Bieber’s latest antics to him being a young, dumb teen but we think he needs a little guidance. (AP)
18. Trinidad James
The “All Gold Everything” rapper has everyone popping Mollies and dancing along to his bad music; the only fix is religion. (PR)
19. Bobbi Kristina
Bobbi suffered the loss of her mother just a year ago and it seems like since then she is heading down a path of destruction; whether it’s reported drug use, crashing cars or secluding herself from her family. (PR)
20. Pastor Tara Lewis
Being a pastor herself, Tara Lewis, sometimes behaves outside of her holy image,