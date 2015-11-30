Here’s a list of celebrities and politicians who we think could use a little religion in their lives.

Folks Who Need Religion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. K. Michelle From social media beef with other artists to any scene she was in on ‘Love & Hip Hop: ATL’, K. Michelle is no stranger to controversy. Related

2. Naomi Campbell The supermodel has a history of violent behavior from allegedly throwing a cell phone at her assistant and going off on the least expected. We recommend anger management classes stat. Related

3. Chris Brown Whether he is beating someone up or skipping out on community service, we think he could use a little Jesus in his life. (PR) Related

4. Lil’ Kim Maybe Jesus can stop Lil’Kim from destroying her face anymore. Related

5. Kwame Kilpatrick Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick once had a budding political career that was quickly turned upside down. (AP) Related

6. Kenya Moore We can’t tell if Kenya is really crazy or playing it for TV, none-the-less, we need her to get some help! (PR) Related

7. J. Anthony Brown Our favorite funnyman J. Anthony Brown needs a whole lotta’ Jesus. (PR) Related

8. Halle Berry We are thinking that Halle Berry “can’t keep a man” because she causes the drama. Hopefully, her latest fiance Olivier can make her a kept woman, if not, Jesus will! (PR) Related

9. Donald Trump Trump is just unpleasant and always trying to stir up some trouble. Please go find a seat somewhere, preferably in a church. (AP) Related

10. Rihanna Well, you either agree or disagree with Rihanna’s decision to rekindle her romance with Chris Brown. But it seems like Rihanna is torn by her decision too; have you seen her videos lately? Depressing. (PR) Related

11. Jesse Jackson Jr. Former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.’s political career was on the rise before he threw it all away! (AP) Related

12. Katt Williams The last couple of months have been nothing but trouble for the short comedian. (AP) Related

13. Keyshia Cole Lately Cole has been nothing but a Debbie Downer bashing other celebrities at any chance she can get. She could use some positivity in her life. (PR) Related

14. O.J. Simpson We are hoping O.J. picks up a bible in prison. (AP) Related

15. Domonique Scott Despite being married to a pastor, Scott from the “Sisterhood” is full of crazy antics. Related

16. Mary J. Blige R&B singer Mary J. Blige has suffered a lot of woes over the years; including addiction and financial problems. (PR) Related

17. Justin Bieber Maybe you can scratch up Bieber’s latest antics to him being a young, dumb teen but we think he needs a little guidance. (AP) Related

18. Trinidad James The “All Gold Everything” rapper has everyone popping Mollies and dancing along to his bad music; the only fix is religion. (PR) Related

19. Bobbi Kristina Bobbi suffered the loss of her mother just a year ago and it seems like since then she is heading down a path of destruction; whether it’s reported drug use, crashing cars or secluding herself from her family. (PR) Related