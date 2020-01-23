CLOSE
FLASHBACK: The Boldest & Baaaadest Grammy Fashion Over The Years

Posted January 23, 2020

With the 63rd annual Grammys right around the corner airing on Sunday, Jan. 26, we are definitely looking forward to seeing our faves perform! But we also cannot wait to see what the stars will be wearing on the red carpet.

So to anticipate all the lewks, here’s a look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from Aretha Franklin’s bold and bright gowns to Nicki Minaj’s out of this world garb to Toni Braxton’s cut out dresses.

Take a look:

1. Cardi B, 2019 Grammys

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys Source:Getty

2. Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys

Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys Source:Getty

3. Rihanna, 2015 Grammys

Rihanna, 2015 Grammys Source:Getty

4. Solange Knowles, 2017 Grammys

Solange Knowles, 2017 Grammys Source:Getty

5. Beyonce, 2017 Grammys

Beyonce, 2017 Grammys Source:Getty

6. Zendaya, 2016 Grammys

Zendaya, 2016 Grammys Source:Getty

7. Ciara & Russell Wilson, 2016 Grammys

Ciara & Russell Wilson, 2016 Grammys Source:Getty

8. Nicki Minaj, Grammys 2011

Nicki Minaj, Grammys 2011 Source:Getty

9. Lauryn Hill,

Lauryn Hill, Source:Getty

10. TLC, 1996 Grammys

TLC, 1996 Grammys Source:Getty

11. Mary J. Blige, 1996 Grammys

Mary J. Blige, 1996 Grammys Source:Getty

12. En Vogue, 1991 Grammys

En Vogue, 1991 Grammys Source:Getty

13. Mariah Carey, 1991 Grammys

Mariah Carey, 1991 Grammys Source:Getty

14. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson, 1993 Grammys

Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson, 1993 Grammys Source:Getty

15. Paula Abdul & Patrick Swayze, 1990 Grammys

Paula Abdul & Patrick Swayze, 1990 Grammys Source:Getty

16. Prince, 2008 Grammys

Prince, 2008 Grammys Source:Getty

17. Chaka Kahn, 2008 Grammys

Chaka Kahn, 2008 Grammys Source:Getty

18. Grace Jones, 1980 Grammys

Grace Jones, 1980 Grammys Source:Getty

19. Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 Grammys

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 Grammys Source:Getty

20. Erykah Badu, 1999 Grammys

Erykah Badu, 1999 Grammys Source:Getty

21. Destiny’s Child, 2002 Grammys

Destiny's Child, 2002 Grammys Source:Getty

22. Lil Kim, 2002 Grammys

Lil Kim, 2002 Grammys Source:Getty

23. Toni Braxton, 2001 Grammys

Toni Braxton, 2001 Grammys Source:Getty

24. Tina Turner & Lionel Ritchie, 1985 Grammys

Tina Turner & Lionel Ritchie, 1985 Grammys Source:Getty

25. Jennifer Hudson, 2015 Grammys

Jennifer Hudson, 2015 Grammys Source:Getty
