“Ginny & Georgia” season two returns to Netflix next year. Read more details about what to expect in the upcoming season inside.

From creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert, the next season picks up right where they left off. The series follows teenage Ginny, who’s portrayed by Antonia Gentry, and her family, who yearn to put down roots in a picturesque New England town after years on the run.

The cast features Gentry, Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas.

In the upcoming season, the show aims to tie up some loose ends by answering some painstaking questions.

Ginny begs the question: “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?” The high schooler will work to figure out what really happened from the acclaimed pilot season. She’s burdened with a new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, and now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.

The girls are back, Peaches! There will be ten new hour long episodes heading to the streaming platform next year. Get ready for “Ginny & Georgia” season two debuting globally to Netflix on Jan. 5, 2023.

Take a look at first-look photos from the upcoming season below:

First-Look: Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Answers Long-Awaited Questions In Season 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com