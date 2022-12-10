Fine A** Black Men Over 50

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When God made Morris Chestnut, he broke the mold. At 53 years old Morris Chestnut has retained his dashing good looks and GOAT status. Even his name is delicious. The way Morris Chestnut just rolls off your tongue, whew!

Last night, Morris and the ensemble cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters descended upon LA bringing an overdose of melanin to the premiere red carpet. Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, and Harold Perrineau proved that Black don’t crack. Morris blessed us by showing up in a neatly fit tuxedo and navy dinner jacket and his beautiful bald head glistening like it was buffed by Jesus himself.

And his co-star Taye Diggs also looked dapper with girlfriend Apryl Jones on his arm.

From Morris, to Idris Elba to the M-E-T-H-O-D Man, these Black celebrity men over 50 are aging over fine wine.

Fine A** Black Men Over 50 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com