FathersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide

This coming Sunday (June 16), fathers around the nation will gather with their families and hopefully, get some well-deserved relaxation. A typical Father’s Day tradition is giving gifts to Dad and we’ve got a wide array of gifts for the fathers or father figures in your life.

Father’s Day typically centers on Dad getting a meal, his favorite drink, perhaps letting him command the remote control for the day, and other ways to make the big guy feel special. There is usually an emphasis on “real dude” stuff like cigars, whiskey, and grilling tools. While all of that is fine and dandy, Dads these days aren’t so easy to figure out.

In our travels, we’ve encountered Dads who like to explore nature, grow plants, expand their accessories collection, update their fashion, and even get into some games. This list is another hefty one but we feel it covers the gamut of possibilities for the best gifts for Father’s Day.

Some of the gift ideas below have appeared in guides we’ve done in times past, along with several new entrants. As always, we’ll mention anything we know about the products, especially ones we’ve had the honor of trying out ourselves.

For now, peruse the gift guide, and Happy Father’s Day to all.

NOTE: This post will get continual updates throughout the week.

