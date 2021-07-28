Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

John David Washington has starred in Hollywood blockbusters in addition to smaller films that emphasize a message over mayhem. On his 37th birthday, we look at a few photos of the rising star alongside his famous pop.

The actor went out of his way to hide the fact that his dad (Denzel Washington) was one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. But it wasn’t out of shame: John David was serious about his craft, and he didn’t want any handouts, freebies or special favors because of his industry ties. He wanted to know that every role he was given, he earned on his own merit – you gotta respect that.

Peep the gallery below, and Happy Birthday JDW!!

