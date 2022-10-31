Fans And Celebs Channel Their Inner Beyoncé For Halloween

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Over the weekend, several people and celebrities broke out their best costumes in honor of Halloween. This year, it seems like the queen

Beyoncé

Knowles was a popular costume choice among fans. We totally understand why. Who wouldn’t want to channel their inner diva like the 28-time Grammy-award-winning singer?

Stans of the Renaissance hitmaker recreated moments from some of her famous songs and performances. Former Miss Alabama Queen Lela Victoria celebrated Spooky Season, rocking the same HBCU hoodie and distressed shorts the star wore during her 2018 Coachella performance.

“Happy Halloween 2022 …. Y’all know I had to pay homage to the best to ever do it. Rocking the Coachella look was way overdue,” she captioned a photo of her fun homage to the Houston native.

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty sent fans into a heart-eyed tizzy when she recreated the star’s iconic date night outfit from last year. Young Royalty rocked a green sequin dress and a cute lemon-shaped purse that looked just like Bey’s fancy Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and that cool Judith Leiber pink lemon slice bag she rocked while out to dinner with her hubby Jay-Z in 2021. Royalty tied the look together with a cute pair of yellow shades that looked near identical to the 41-year-old.

Here are a few more of our favorite Beyoncé inspired costumes from this year’s Halloween celebration.

Fans And Celebs Channel Their Inner Beyoncé For Halloween was originally published on hellobeautiful.com