Fan Reactions: Viola Davis Trends Thanks To Ariana DeBose’s Viral BAFTAs Performance

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis is trending on Twitter thanks to Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTAs performance Sunday night (Feb. 19). The “West Side Story” actress delivered an entertaining rap, which acknowledges Davis as her “Woman King.” Check out a clip from DeBose’s performance and fan reactions inside.

At the awards show, the Academy award winning actress DeBose opened the show with an unforgettable performance featuring Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin’s hit “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves,” where she name-dropped two notable female nominees in the audience, Davis and Angela Bassett.

Though it was a cute and entertaining show, the performance is garnering a lot of attention online. Davis seemed to enjoy it. The actress appears on the screen snapping her fingers and bobbing her head as DeBose performed.

There were mixed reactions to DeBose’s performance. Some social media users hated it. While others are obsessed with one particular line in the song which Ariana rapped, “Angela Bassett did the thing! Viola Davis, my Woman King!”

Ariana gave many shout outs to Michelle Yeoh, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson, but it was her mention of Bassett and Davis that stuck out to most fans. Naturally, it’s turned into a meme and sent Davis trending on Twitter.

Ariana reportedly deactivated her Twitter account after some backlash from the performance. Still, she seems to be enjoying the memes about her memorable lyric.

The actress responded to the viral video with a comment on writer Evan Ross Katz’s Instagram post which shows several reactions.

“Honestly, I love this,” Ariana wrote on the post, with fans taking the time to let her know that her performance was “iconic”, and praised her for “creat[ing] an obsessional, joyous & fun moment.”

Another fan added, “We appreciate you. Thank you for this new humorous gem!”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan Reactions: Viola Davis Trends Thanks To Ariana DeBose’s Viral BAFTAs Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com