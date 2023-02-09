Fan Reactions: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns With Black History & Crush Clarity

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Finally! “Abbott Elementary” returned this week on ABC and Hulu. This Valentine’s Day themed episode brought its fans love, Black history and crush clarity. Check out this week’s episode recap and fan reactions inside.

The comedy series took another hiatus, returning last night (Feb. 8). We are still trying to understand its mid-season breaks, but grateful the ABC fan-favorite gave us the laughter we missed. Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary” is shaping up nicely. The hit series released Episode 14 titled “Valentine’s Day,” and they covered a lot.

The official episode description details:

The Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for Valentine’s Day; Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her; Ava sits in on Jacob’s Black History class after receiving a complaint.

The month of February is all about love. The Abbott faculty take to the teacher’s lounge to discuss their big Lover’s Day plans, and Janine discovers that someone has a crush on her. Meanwhile, Principal Ava gets a complaint and begins sitting in on Jacob’s lessons about Black History. She realizes that Jacob is actually great at his job, so much that she finds a new quest for learning. Jacob was so distracted by his assessment that he overshared (once again) to Janine that a special someone really likes her.

Fans caught a quick glimpse at Janine’s sister Ayesha (Ayo Edebiri) who appears on FaceTime. We initially thought she might make a surprise visit, but it looks like the sisters need some time before any serious rekindling begins. It was Edebiri’s soft launch into the series.

Overall, ten out of ten. Fans can’t get enough of the show, because it trends on Twitter once again with over 12k tweets today (Feb. 9). Be sure to catch the latest episode on ABC Wednesdays at 9pm ET and streaming on Hulu the following day.

Check out our favorite fan reactions below:

Fan Reactions: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns With Black History & Crush Clarity was originally published on globalgrind.com