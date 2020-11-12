CLOSE
Sigma Gamma Rho
Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

Nashville Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

On this day (November 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was birthed at Butler University in Indianapolis. Their mission? To “enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil, and social action. Our goal is to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, health awareness, and leadership development.” 

Take a look at 9 celebrity members of Sigma Gamma Rho below…

1. Kelly Price

kelly price Source:Kelly Price

Grammy-nominated R&B singer

2. MC Lyte

LA Press Junket For TV One's A Month Of Love, Lies, And Murder Source:Getty

 Hip-Hop recording artist

3. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Grammy-nominated gospel recording artist

4. Victoria Rowell

Private Screening Of UMC's "The Rich And The Ruthless" Source:Getty

Actress (The Young and the Restless), foster care activist

5. Maritza Correia McClendon

2003 NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving (NCAA Photos Archive) Source:Getty

First Puerto Rican of African descent in the US to set an American and World swimming record, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist

6. Tonya Lee Williams

"Cybergeddon" - Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

Actress, The Young and the Restless

7. Renee Powell

Women's Tournament Play Source:Getty

Retired professional golfer; second African American woman to play on the LPGA tour.

8. Martha Reeves

Sergione Infuso Music Archive Source:Getty

R&B and pop singer, former politician, former lead singer of the Motown girl group “Martha and the Vandellas”

9. Hattie Mcdaniels

Hattie Mcdaniels With Academy Award Source:Getty

Actress, Gone With the Wind, (1939)

