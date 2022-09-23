Box Office Hits You Don’t Want to Miss: Here’s Our Fall ‘What to Watch’ Films List

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Movies are back in theaters. Just as your typical box office films transitioned to streaming premieres, traditional theater debuts are clearly here to stay. For the first time in three years, people are comfortable enough to make their way to theaters to catch the latest in film . Check out our Fall ‘What to Watch’ films list inside.

The Fall is the perfect time to grab your favorite hoodie, order some popcorn and head to the movies. There are a number of films being released in theaters and on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Be sure that catch a few of our top picks for the coziest season.

Boundary-breaking films like “The Woman King” are breaking records at the box office and racking in impressive reviews already. Meanwhile, fans are patiently awaiting the “Black Panther” sequel to arrive this November. We won’t bombard you with just action packed films. There is something for everyone on this list.

There’s your classic bromance comedy, “Bromates,” which will arrive next month. As we approach the spookiest season, we had to include films like “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” and “Smile,” which debut soon as well. Whether it is a comedy, drama, action or biopic film that you crave, this list will give you a preview of what’s to come this Fall.

These are just a few movies we are looking forward to watching before Winter. Comment what Fall films you’re excited to catch below.

Check out our list of Fall films to watch below:

