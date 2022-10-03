Grambling State University Vs. Prairie View A&M University State Fair Classic Weekend was one for the books! From the pop up’s to press conferences and the big football game; 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 was showing major love to our HBCU family.
One thing we pride ourselves on is giving back and giving our listeners one-of-a-kind experiences. This year was just that, an experience of a lifetime hanging with us on the sidelines. We’re not above you or below you, but right there with you. Check out what you may have missed!
Everything You Missed During State Fair Classic Weekend [PHOTOS] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. PV Cheerleaders at Sneaker Politics Pop Up
2. Program Director, Big Bink and Family
State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas
3. Jazzi Black at Sneaker Politics Pop Up
4. Battle of The Bands
5. Radio One Dallas Family and Fans
6. POV Spaceboi
7. State Fair Classic 2022
State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas
8. State Fair Classic 2022
State Fair Classic Weekend 2022 photos
9. State Fair Classic 2022
State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas
10. State Fair Classic 2022
State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas
11. state Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
12. PV Cheerleaders
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
13. C4s and Promotions Memeber Avrey
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
14. Pskillz In Radio One Fan Section
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
15. state Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
16. Jazzi Black and PV Mascot
State Fair Classic Weekend 2022 at Cotton Bowl Stadium
17. PV Coach and football players on sidelines
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
18. Spaceboi and influencers KG, and Brandon Moore (Moore in The City)
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
19. Junior Dancers
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
20. C4S
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
21. State Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
22. State Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
23. Car Wreck Cowboy
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
24. State Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
25. state Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
26. State Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
27. Jazzi Black at State Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
28. C4S and Fans
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
29. Lil Money Mike and Pskillz
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
30. Tik Tok Influencer, Frien
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
31. state Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
32. State Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
33. GSU Royalty
State Fair Classic Weekend 2022 photos
34. State Fair Classic 2022
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
35. State Fair Classic 2022 Fireworks
PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.