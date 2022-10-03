HomeEntertainment News

Everything You Missed During State Fair Classic Weekend [PHOTOS]

  
Grambling State University Vs. Prairie View A&M University State Fair Classic Weekend was one for the books! From the pop up’s to press conferences and the big football game; 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 was showing major love to our HBCU family.

One thing we pride ourselves on is giving back and giving our listeners one-of-a-kind experiences. This year was just that, an experience of a lifetime hanging with us on the sidelines. We’re not above you or below you, but right there with you. Check out what you may have missed!

1. PV Cheerleaders at Sneaker Politics Pop Up

2. Program Director, Big Bink and Family

Program Director, Big Bink and Family

State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas texas,football,hbcu

3. Jazzi Black at Sneaker Politics Pop Up

4. Battle of The Bands

5. Radio One Dallas Family and Fans

6. POV Spaceboi

7. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas texas,football,hbcu

8. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic Weekend 2022 photos dallas,football,fair,hbcu

9. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas texas,football,hbcu

10. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic Weekend at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas texas,football,hbcu

11. state Fair Classic 2022

state Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

12. PV Cheerleaders

PV Cheerleaders

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

13. C4s and Promotions Memeber Avrey

C4s and Promotions Memeber Avrey

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

14. Pskillz In Radio One Fan Section

Pskillz In Radio One Fan Section

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

15. state Fair Classic 2022

state Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

16. Jazzi Black and PV Mascot

Jazzi Black and PV Mascot

State Fair Classic Weekend 2022 at Cotton Bowl Stadium 

17. PV Coach and football players on sidelines

PV Coach and football players on sidelines

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

18. Spaceboi and influencers KG, and Brandon Moore (Moore in The City)

Spaceboi and influencers KG, and Brandon Moore (Moore in The City)

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

19. Junior Dancers

Junior Dancers

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

20. C4S

C4S

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

21. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

22. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

23. Car Wreck Cowboy

Car Wreck Cowboy

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

24. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

25. state Fair Classic 2022

state Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

26. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

27. Jazzi Black at State Fair Classic 2022

Jazzi Black at State Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

28. C4S and Fans

C4S and Fans

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

29. Lil Money Mike and Pskillz

Lil Money Mike and Pskillz

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

30. Tik Tok Influencer, Frien

Tik Tok Influencer, Frien

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

31. state Fair Classic 2022

state Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

32. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

33. GSU Royalty

GSU Royalty

State Fair Classic Weekend 2022 photos dallas,football,fair,hbcu

34. State Fair Classic 2022

State Fair Classic 2022

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

35. State Fair Classic 2022 Fireworks

State Fair Classic 2022 Fireworks

PV VS GSU State Fair Classic Football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. dallas,football,fair,hbcu

