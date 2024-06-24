Listen Live
‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Published on June 24, 2024

Birthday Bash Atlanta weekend is here again! You know what that means right?! Hot 107.9 hits the city every year with star-studded lineup, and this year was no exception. History was held at State Farm Arena, the weekend kicked off with our annual ‘Who’s Hot’ contest to see who will be the lucky winner to open up for Birthday Bash ATL 2024. If you’re not here you missed out on one of the biggest parties of the year! Two words to describe why ATL is the place to be this weekend…Latto & friends. Why? Errrbody love Latto so expect the unexpected!!

The atmosphere was full of excitement and celebration as everyone sang along to their favorite songs and danced the night away. Birthday Bash Atlanta Weekend is truly an unforgettable experience, and if you didn’t make it this year, you’ll definitely want to mark your calendar for next year’s event. Don’t miss out on the fun!

 

 

 

 

1. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

2. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

3. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

4. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

5. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

6. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

7. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

8. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

9. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

10. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

11. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

12. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

13. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

14. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

15. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

16. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

17. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

18. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

19. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

20. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

21. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

22. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

23. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

24. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

25. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

26. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

27. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

28. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

29. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

30. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

31. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

32. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

33. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

34. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

35. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

36. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

37. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

38. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

39. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

40. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

41. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

42. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

43. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

44. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

45. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

46. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

47. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

48. Summer Walker Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

49. Latto, Roscoe Dash, and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

50. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

51. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

52. Latto, Baby Drill, and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

53. Latto, Roscoe Dash, and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

54. Latto, Roscoe Dash, and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

55. Latto, Roscoe Dash, and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

56. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

57. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

58. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

59. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

60. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

61. Summer Walker Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

62. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

63. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

64. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

65. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

66. Latto and Friends Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

67. Flo Milli Performs with Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

68. Anycia Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

69. Maria The Scientist Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

70. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

71. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

72. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

73. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

74. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

75. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

76. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

77. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

78. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

79. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

80. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

81. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

82. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

83. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

84. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

85. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

86. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

87. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

88. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

89. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

90. BeatKing Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

91. BeatKing Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

92. BeatKing Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

93. BeatKing Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

94. Key Glock Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

95. Key Glock Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

96. Key Glock Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

97. Key Glock Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

98. Hunxho Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

99. Hunxho Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

100. Hunxho Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

101. Boosie Badazz Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

102. Boosie Badazz Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

103. Boosie Badazz Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

104. Boosie Badazz Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

105. Boosie Badazz Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

106. Boosie Badazz Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

107. Killa Mike Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

108. Killa Mike Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

109. Killa Mike Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

110. Killa Mike Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

111. Killa Mike Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

112. Killa Mike Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

113. BossMan Dlow Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

114. BossMan Dlow Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

115. BossMan Dlow Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

116. BossMan Dlow Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

117. BossMan Dlow Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

118. Oomp Camp Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

119. Oomp Camp Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

120. Oomp Camp Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

121. Oomp Camp Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

122. Mariah The Scientist Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

123. Mariah The Scientist Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

124. Mariah The Scientist Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

125. Mariah The Scientist Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

126. Mariah The Scientist Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

127. Tee Grizzley and Mariah The Scientist Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

128. Tee Grizzley Brings Out Mariah The Scientist To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

129. Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby Perform Together At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

130. Tee Grizzley Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

131. Tee Grizzley Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

132. Tee Grizzley Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

133. Tee Grizzley Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

134. Skilla Baby Performs In The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

135. Tee Grizzley Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

136. Skilla Baby Sings To The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

137. Skilla Baby Sings To The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

138. Skilla Baby Sings To The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

139. Dess Dior Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

140. Dess Dior Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

141. Dess Dior Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

142. Rob49 and Dess Dior Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

143. Rob49 Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

144. Rob49 Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

145. Rob49 Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

146. Skilla Baby Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

147. Skilla Baby Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

148. Skilla Baby Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

149. Skilla Baby Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

150. Famous Sally and YB Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

151. Famous Sally and YB Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

152. Famous Sally and YB Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

153. Famous Sally and YB Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

154. Quisha The ATL Hookah Queen Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

155. Quisha The ATL Hookah Queen Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

156. Quisha The ATL Hooka Queen and Winner of The Who’s Hot Competition Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

157. Quisha The ATL Hooka Queen and Winner of The Who’s Hot Competition Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

158. Quisha The ATL Hooka Queen and Winner of The Who’s Hot Competition Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

159. Athlete Of The Mic Winner Tha King Roscoe Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

160. Athlete Of The Mic Winner Tha King Roscoe Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

161. Athlete Of The Mic Winner Tha King Roscoe Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

162. Quisha Announced As The Winner

163. Quisha Announced As The Winner

164. Quisha Announced As The Winner

165. OJ Da Juiceman

166. Khaotic

167. Bunny

168. Fine China

169. Neecy J

170. Tommy Lee

171. Shawde

172. Bands Got It

173. Princess Richie

174. Lor Sosa

175. Sagod

176. Highway Grizz

177. Block Boy

178. D Watkins

179. The King Roscoe

Congratulations to our first winner of the Who’s Hot competition 

181. D Money The Soldier

182. Ty Brazy

183. WHAT The Artist

