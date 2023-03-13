‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Highlights Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 Oscars [Gallery]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One of Hollywood’s most coveted nights took place over the weekend. The 95th Academy Awards had some of the industry’s biggest stars in attendance. This year’s Oscars welcomed several first time winners, memorable moments and a few major disappointments to fans. Check out a gallery of the 2023 Oscars best moments inside.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring films released in 2022. The event was televised in the U.S. by ABC and was produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss. Weiss was also the director.

Films like Daniel Kwan directed film Everything Everywhere All at Once won several awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. Other notable winners include Brendan Fraser for the Best Actor category and Ruth Carter for Best Costume design in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While there were many moments, films and stars to celebrate, there were some grave disappointments to acknowledge. Beloved actress Angela Bassett received her second Oscar nomination since being nominated in 1994 for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It. Sadly, for Bassett and her countless fans, Curtis took home Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once instead. Curtis’ award was well-deserved. Still some fans wonder when Bassett may take home a win for her incomparable work.

Though many South Asians are pleased with “Natal Naatu’s” win for Best Original Song, they were outraged by the lack of representation for the live performance during the Oscars ceremony. It brought some displeasure to fans, who would have preferred to see the many South Asian dancers on stage instead of the Brown-passing ones they opted-for.

Aside from the disappointment, we must end on a fabulous note. Call these stars ranch, cause they sure were dressing last night.

Check out a gallery of our favorite moments from the Oscars below:

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Highlights Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 Oscars [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com