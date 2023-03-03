Friday, March 3 marks the day that fans of De La Soul have been waiting for.
After years of battling former label Tommy Boy Records for the rights to their masters, the group’s first six albums are finally available on all streaming platforms. The release comes less than three weeks after the death of founding member Dave “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur, surely making this a bittersweet moment.
De La’s surviving members, Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer and Vincent “Maseo” Mason, threw a “D.A.I.S.Y. Experience” event on Thursday night at NY’s Webster Hall, attended by fans and peers of the iconic group. In the video above, they paid homage to their late bandmate, thanking him for being a brother and a mentor.
Whether you are rediscovering their music or listening for the very first time, it’s only right that we add a few essential tracks from their impressive catalog. Enjoy some of our choices below!
Essential De La Soul Tracks That You Can (FINALLY) Stream was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1. Eye Know (From “3 Feet High and Rising”)
2. A Roller Skating Jam Named “Saturdays” (From “De La Soul is Dead”)
3. Stakes is High (From “Stakes is High”)
4. The Magic Number (From “3 Feet High and Rising”)
5. Breakadawn (From “Buhloone Mindstate”)
6. Oooh (From “Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump”)
7. Baby Phat (From “AOI: Bionix”)
8. Buddy (From “3 Feet High and Rising”)
9. Big Brother Beat (From “Stakes is High”)
10. Patti Dooke (From “Buhloone Mindstate”)
11. What We Do [For Love] (From “AOI: Bionix”)
12. View (From “Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump”)
13. Much More (From “The Grind Date”)
Okay, technically this is from an album that was already available on streaming… We just REALLY like the record.
