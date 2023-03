Essential De La Soul Tracks That You Can (FINALLY) Stream

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Friday, March 3 marks the day that fans ofhave been waiting for.

After years of battling former label Tommy Boy Records for the rights to their masters, the group’s first six albums are finally available on all streaming platforms. The release comes less than three weeks after the death of founding member Dave “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur, surely making this a bittersweet moment.

De La’s surviving members, Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer and Vincent “Maseo” Mason, threw a “D.A.I.S.Y. Experience” event on Thursday night at NY’s Webster Hall, attended by fans and peers of the iconic group. In the video above, they paid homage to their late bandmate, thanking him for being a brother and a mentor.

Whether you are rediscovering their music or listening for the very first time, it’s only right that we add a few essential tracks from their impressive catalog. Enjoy some of our choices below!

Essential De La Soul Tracks That You Can (FINALLY) Stream was originally published on hiphopnc.com