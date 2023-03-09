Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s time for us to get our fashion fix once again but this time, from this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event. The annual event once again brought out the best of Black women in Hollywood and it’s safe to say that the Black excellence was on full display because many of our favorite ladies showed up and showed out in their very best looks.

From our style queen Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Sheryl Lee Ralph and everyone in between, the girls were no strangers to showing off their hottest looks for one of the biggest events of the year for Black Hollywood. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown from this year’s star studded Black Women in Hollywood Event.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com