It doesn’t get more ethereal and mystical than Erykah Badu. The Texas-bred beauty has been giving the world gospel for nearly 30 years yet has still managed to keep her mystique. In a December 2017 interview with Vogue Magazine, Badu declared:

“We are all connected, not only with one another, but with the matter around us. We’re just vibrating at different rates. Whenever there is a song in a key of C.I am resonating with all those things that connect with that note’s frequency: the root chakra, the color red, the idea of tribe and community and grounding.”

We can all learn a thing or two, or four, from the mom of three who is never afraid to tell it like it is — even if the masses don’t agree.

” It’s not what I’m saying, it’s how I’m vibrating.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Erykah Badu! 10 Magical Photos Of The Songstress was originally published on globalgrind.com