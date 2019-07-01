Erica Mena Co-Signs Bow Wow’s Ex, Kiymoi Leslie Abuse Claims, Says He Allegedly Broke Ciara’s Finger

Erica Mena has been in the news lately, mainly due to her and former fiance, Safaree Samuels currently going through relationship problems. Now she is adding her input in the current drama between her other old flame Bow Wow and his ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie cosigning her claims that the rapper physically abused her causing her miscarriage.

Leslie first claimed when speaking with Bossip that her unfortunate miscarriage was brought on by stress before putting the blame on Bow Wow. She went on a Twitter rant calling out the pint-sized MC, alleging he punched her in the stomach while she was pregnant and that his mom knew all about it.

Here the receipts in the form of Tweets from Leslie:

“Bro some ni**as you wish you never got involved with. Lord that ni**a is a corn BALL. He keep telling lies on my name and imma embarrass you, your momma, and everybody you deal with! PROMISE”

“I didn’t put my bruises on tv because I don’t have too. The police saw them but when I do put them on the “gram” he gonna have an excuse for how I got them too huh? LoI if y’all believe that lame a** ni**a didn’t do NOTHING. Y’all need to be in a mental home with him and his momma…”

“Bet he won’t tell y’all the police been called out more than that one occasion and his family lied & covered for him that time. He beat me while I was pregnant. Punched me in my stomach & all… lost my baby and still covered for the weak a** ni**a”

“k I have receipts… for everything! Don’t PLAY WITH ME ! Play with your fckn children… play in traffic but don’t not play with ME! On YOU!”

“His weak ass momma called me sounding all concerned that her son beat me… TERESA KNEW her son beat me numerous times and still got on national television to lie… YOU LUCKY MY MOMMA RAISED ME TO RESPECT WOMEN BECAUSE WHEEEEEW ! Trashhhhh”

Oh, it didn’t end there for Bow Weezy, Erica Mena added to more fuel to fire after a Shaderoom commenter pointed out the reality star already put Bow Wow on blast for his abusive behavior. Mena responded:

“I’m the tough girl so my story was never the truth but y’all see how round 4 played out. He broke Ciara finger years ago, so this been going on.”

Bow Wow has yet to respond, but Twitter is talking, of course, you can see all the reactions in the gallery below.

