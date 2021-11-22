Enes Kanter Says Michael Jordan Hasn’t Done Anything For Black Community, Twitter Is Confused

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As if a near physical beatdown Sunday evening wasn’t enough, Enes Kanter had some choice words for LeBron James.

It all began earlier in the week when the Celtics beat the Lakers 130-108, and with it being James’ first game back –where he dropped 23 points– many questions were directed at him. He was even asked about Kanter specifically, to which he replied, “If you know me, I don’t give too many people my energy, and he’s definitely not someone I will give my energy to.”

However, Kanter is never one to shy away from his opinion, so this was just the beginning of the controversy as he launched into Nike’s alleged use of slave labor in China.

“Money over Morals for the “King” Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?” Kanter asked in a tweet alongside sneakers that read phrases like “I Am Informed and Educated on the Situation” and “Hey, Still Researching and Getting Educated?”.

Unfortunately, Kanter kept running his mouth when he appeared on CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown and called out basketball legend Michael Jordan, remarking that he does nothing to help the Black community.

“Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan,” Kanter said. “Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the Black community in America besides just, you know, giving them money.”

He went on the give James some credit but claimed Jordan is too concerned about his shoe sales.

“I feel like we need to call out these athletes,” Kanter said. “At least LeBron James is going out there and being the voice of all those people who are oppressed in America. Michael Jordan has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America, and I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared about who they are.”

