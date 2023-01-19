Endless Jokes: Principal Ava Roasts Her Student On Latest ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Last night’s episode of “Abbott Elementary” might be one of our favorites of the season. From Principal Ava’s rapid fire roast to her mature conversation after leading the school’s fundraiser with Barbara, fans were able to see a different side of the finessing school leader. Janine’s new love interest was a touchy subject for Gregory. While Jacob and Mr. Johnson settled their cat co-parenting differences. Check out our recap and fan reactions inside.

The mockumentary continues to explore issues in the education system, including the lack of resources underfunded schools face across the U.S. Abbott Elementary is a fictional, yet relatable representation of this impending problem in our school systems. The 13th episode titled “Fundraiser” debuted last night (Jan. 18). Barbara organizes a candy-selling fundraiser to raise money for a school field trip to the science museum. However, when sales don’t go as planned, Principal Ava steps in to teach the students new, unconventional selling tactics.

Meanwhile, there are a few relationship updates. Janine reveals that she plans to date Gregory’s friend Maurice, and Gregory doesn’t seem too pleased about it. In another world, Mr. Johnson and Jacob co-parent a cat they found in the school. They’re devastated to find out that it was as student’s missing cat from show and tell.

The entire episode was fun, hilarious and left fans with an impactful message. We especially loved the honest conversation Principal Ava has with Barbara about how the idea of scamming is bred out of necessity based upon people’s circumstances and financial situations. It helped Barbara’s more privileged mind consider a different perspective.

The students top tier acting skills are once again a highlight of this episode, but the way Principal Ava roasted one student’s high water pants had us cackling for hours. Another scene to spotlight has to be Janine’s ridiculousness at the very end of the episode, where she is seen terrorizing a plate of ribs despite Gregory advising her not to.

Stream our favorite midweek TV show on Hulu.

Check out some of our favorite fan reactions below:

Endless Jokes: Principal Ava Roasts Her Student On Latest ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com