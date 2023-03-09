Radio One celebrates International Women’s Day! Each year, on March 8th women across the world unite and celebrate this special day which promotes the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women of all walks of life.
There are so many excellent feminist songs performed by female musicians that highlight the strength, beauty, and intellect of women. While some take on difficult political issues connected to the gender gap, some promote the joys of self-love. Other songs will motivate you to meet your highest self unapologetically.
Although life can be challenging at times, we still roll up our sleeves and get the job done. This playlist is dedicated to our sista’s getting “IT” done. Whatever your “it” is, listen to this playlist to feel empowered!
Empower Her: A Playlist To Empower and Inspire was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. “Survivor-“Destiny’s Child
2. “Good as Hell”- Lizzo
3. “Get Up 10”- Cardi B.
4. “In Ha Mood” Ice Spice
5. “Players Anthem” Coi Lee Ray
6. “Chun Li”- Nicki Minaj
7. “Savage”- (Remix) Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce
8. “Don’t Play Wit It”-Lola Brooke
9. “Pretty Girls Walk Like This”- Big Boss Vette
