‘Emily In Paris’ Is Back For Season 3 And We’re All About ALFIE!

Great news guys — Netflix is bringing back Emily In Paris for season 3 and the new episodes arrive ahead of Christmas!
That’s a helluva holiday gift if you ask us — especially considering most of the main cast of characters will return for this season — most importantly our favorite guy Alfie, who is one of Emily’s love interests!
Check out the trailer below:
As you can see, Emily and Alfie are still very much involved — but she is clearly still conflicted about her feelings for Gabriel – the main object of her affection in Season 1! Sorry Gabriel but it would be no contest for us!
Here’s a synopsis of the new season:
One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.
The award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and last but not least, our favorite party of EIP, Lucien Laviscount.
1. He Looks Great In A SuitSource:STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/Netflix
Lucien’s character Alfie is in finance — which means he’s normally dressed conservatively, in contrast to Emily’s colorful and creative looks. We love that balance and it helps that he looks extremely handsome in a suit.
2. Alfie is AdventurousSource:STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/Netflix
When we met Alfie in Season 2, he and Emily initially couldn’t stand each other, but they soon found they had undeniable chemistry. We love that Alfie is super active and always down for adventure, whether that means racing a McClaren or riding a scooter!
3. PDA and the A stands for AlfieSource:STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/Netflix
From the time when Alfie and “Cooper,” as he affectionately calls Emily, first hooked up he hasn’t been able to keep his hands off her. We love that for her even if we’d rather be the one getting frisky with him!
4. He’s A Social StandoutSource:STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/Netflix
Part of what has made Emily In Paris so interesting to watch is the way the characters are all entangled. In Season 1 Emily was interested in Gabriel only to find out he was dating her new friend Camille, in Season 2 Alfie befriends Gabriel and Season 3 finds the whole gang often socializing. You’d think it might be awkward but anyone with complicated friendships can appreciate how great it is that Alfie is a good sport and gets along with Emily’s gang.
5. Strength of a ManSource:STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/Netflix
Alfie is also incredibly CLEAR about what he wants and doesn’t want and ever since his character was introduced he’s been great at making Emily clearly choose a side! He wants what he wants and he isn’t taking any less. That man knows his worth!
6. Sparks Will FlySource:STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/Netflix
We know we’ve already mentioned the chemistry and affection but can we just remark about the way the steamy energy is just exuding from this still? When Alfie kisses Emily — whew we just feel the heat.
7. He’s A Right FIT LadSource:Netflix
Lucien Laviscount is a British actor and his character Alfie is also from the UK — so it’s only right that we remark on his fitness. He is right fit yeah?
8. It’s Alfie For UsSource:STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/Netflix
For some folks ‘it’s the wardrobe for them,’ while for others ‘it’s the comedy,’ but as much as we loved Emily In Paris from the start, we’ve appreciated it much more having a Black man as a leading man and part of the main cast. The show is produced by Darren Star, the man behind Sex In The City so sometimes it skews less than diverse, despite supporting cast like Ashley Park and William Abadie. Alfie is accomplished, attractive, and EVERYTHING in our eyes.