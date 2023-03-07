Elon Musk AKA Phony Stark Under Fire For Trolling Twitter Worker’s Disability

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Elon Musk is facing heavy criticism on Twitter Tuesday morning (May 7) after an exchange with an employee took a turn that shocked many. Musk was seen questioning the person’s disability and dismissing them in what some viewed as insulting.

Elon Musk, 51, was called out by former Twitter designer Halli Thorleifsson in a tweet asking if he was fired from the company after losing access to his work computer.

Dear @elonmusk [waving emoji]. 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here?” Thorleifsson tweeted on Monday (May 6).

Thorleifsson’s thread also contained a message for former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey.

“Hi @jack. I would really appreciate your help on this one. My company was acquired on your watch and I joined because I believed in what you were building,” Thorleifsson added.

Gaining Musk’s attention, the Twitter boss asks, “What work have you been doing?” in the thread to which Thorleifsson fired back with, “I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here. If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I’d be happy to discuss that openly!”

Another Twitter user, Alex Cohen, who tweets under @anothercohen, shared a screengrab of the exchange between Musk and Thorleifsson and got a response from Musk.

“The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that,” Musk wrote.

Truthfully, it appears that Elon Musk is determined to bring the once-mightly social media platform to its knees and there are even reports that he currently walks about Twitter headquarters with bodyguards in tow, according to a new piece from The Daily Beast.

On Twitter, folks are giving the Telsa founder the business. Keep scrolling for those reactions.

