Elon Musk Claims Trump’s Name Is On The Epstein List, Taco Trump Threatens To End Phony Stark’s Government Contracts

Elon Musk Had Time For Donald Trump

Donald Trump Claps Back

It should come as no surprise that the bromance between these two ego maniacs would have come to a fiery end.We knew this day would come, but no one had Musk and Trump beefing with each other so soon on their bingo cards. The alleged ketamine abuser couldn’t keep his disdain for Trump’s “one big beautiful bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination.”“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk began. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”Trump was uncharacteristically quiet following Musk’s initial comments about his legislative centerpiece of his second presidency, the “one big beautiful bill.” That all changed when Trump finally “clapped back” at Musk while taking questions during his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump said he was “very surprised” and “disappointed” by his former financier’s comments about his stupid bill, claiming the Tesla chief saw the bill and understood its inner workings better than anybody, while suggesting that Musk was mad because of the removal of subsidies and mandates for electric vehicles.Musk responded in real time via his “former platform,” X, formerly Twitter, with a flurry of posts on X accusing Trump of “ingratitude” and “Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” while refuting the orange menace’s claims. “Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill,” Musk wrote. Oh, and he wasn’t done. Musk then hit the president with a low blow, writing, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”Trump finally fired back on his platform, Truth Social, by threatening to cut Musk’s government contracts. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it.” Felon 47 wrote. Musk replied by threatening to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which could be detrimental to the International Space Station and NASA, as it is described as “the only spacecraft currently flying that is capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth” and can seat seven passengers. https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930718684819112251 Musk also agreed with a post stating that Trump should be impeached and replaced by JD Vance.Oh, this is getting spicy. While all of this was going on, CNN reports that Tesla stocks took a hit and Musk’s net worth shrank. Per CNN:

Tesla shares plummeted 15% this afternoon as Elon Musk’s battle with President Donald Trump intensified.

Trump threatened in a social media post to target Musk’s business empire.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Tesla selloff has wiped off more than $150 billion off the market value of Telsa, which started the day worth nearly $1.1 trillion.

It has also erased a chunk off the net worth of Musk, the world’s richest person.

Social media has pulled up all the seats, grabbed some popcorn and are currently watching Musk go at with Trump and his supporters, you can see those reactions in the gallery below.