Elliott Wilson Apologizes To Kai Cenat & Nicki Minaj, Barbz Still Want Blood

This past weekend OG Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson found himself at the mercy of the Barbz collective after he seemingly shaded Nicki Minaj for appearing on Kai Cenat’s streaming channel. Though he issued a public apology, it was too late. They hate him now.

Things began when Wilson seemingly took a shot at both Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat after the former appeared on Cenat’s show with a post of Nicki twerking on the show and a caption that read “Hip Hop journalism.” Fans took the post as Wilson mocking the moment and Kai’s channel.

Nicki wasted no time in responding to Wilson’s alleged shade and took to X to slam him for his post. “Elliott if you’d spit Jay-Z dikk out for a one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in?” Nicki tweeted.

The post was enough to have the Barbz pounce on Wilson to the point that he took down his post and threw up a new one in which he tried to make amends with Nicki saying he never dissed her and “Always said she’s the female rap [GOAT]. Over Lauryn, Missy, Kim and Foxy and all. I think Cardi B is dope too. Happy Holidays.”

Unfortunately, that didn’t save him from the online wrath of the Barbz.

Wilson then went on and praised Kai for getting this far in the streaming lane saying Cenat “deserves respect.”

People are still mad even though Wilson continued to shower Nicki with praise following the release of her latest album, Pink Friday 2.

Nicki meanwhile doesn’t seem to be letting up and continues to take shots at Wilson (whom she referred to as “Idiot” Wilson) and even threw a stray shot at DJ Envy for being involved in his alleged real estate scam after hating on her music.

Nicki’s on one! Y’all don’t know what y’all started. Hopefully Nicki’s husband doesn’t start stalking Elliott Wilson now. Just sayin’.

Peep Nicki address Elliott Wilson below, and let us know if his apologies were enough to quiet the storm in the comments section below.

