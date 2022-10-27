Stunning Photos Of “Run Sweetheart Run” Star Ella Balinska

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Amazon Prime Video will debut horror and thriller film “Run Sweetheart Run” just in time for Halloween. Check out a gallery of the film’s beautiful and talented star Ella Balinska inside.

The thrilling movie, which originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, stars Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk, Clark Gregg, Betsy Brandt, Lamar Johnson and Dayo Okeniyi.

The official movie description:

After what begins as dinner with a client, a single mom finds herself hunted by a monstrous and seemingly unstoppable assailant.

The film is directed by Shana Feste under Blumhouse Productions, Automatik Entertainment and Quiet Girl Productions. The film is derived from a screenplay written by Feste, Keith Josef Adkins and Kellee Terrell.

Balinska stars in the film as Cherie, the single mom who’s attempting to flee from the haunting dinner date. Ella Balinska is an English actress known for starring in the action comedy film “Charlie’s Angels” and the Netflix original series “Resident Evil.”

Balinska is a star on the rise, who has already amassed over 500k follower on Instagram. The beautiful actress is full of talents. She spends her free time curating the vibes at enterttanment’s hottest events. Baslinska was recently hired to DJ a Veuve Clicquot party filled with art, music and the iconic and beloved champagne.

The rising star captivates the big screen and the front of magazines. Fans should expect to see more of Ella Balinska in the years to come.

Be sure to watch “Run Sweetheart Run” on Amazon Prime Video Friday, Oct. 28th.

Check out a gallery of Ella Balinska’s most stunning photos below:

