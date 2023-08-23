Ed & Dexter Are Back In First Teaser For ‘Good Burger 2,’ X Users React To Kel Mitchell’s “Casket Ready” Glam

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The first look at the long-awaited (and possibly too late) sequel, Good Burger 2, has arrived.

Good Burger 2, the sequel to the cult classic 1997 film, is coming to Paramount+ this year, and it looks to recapture that feeling of the original movie while luring in some new fans.

As far as the plot for the sequel, the logline for the straight-to-streaming film says it “follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.”

Good Burger 2 was finally announced in March and came after both Thompson and Mitchell said they were both open to bringing back the beloved characters for another film. Per Variety, joining Kenan and Kel in the new film will be “Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz as Ruth.”

Other original cast members from the first film returning are Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra.

Before becoming a successful box office film, grossing under $24 million against a $8 million budget, Good Burger gained its relevance as a skit on the popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That. From there, it would receive cult status, with Thompson and Mitchell reviving the characters for a skit in 2015 on The Tonight Show.

Mitchell also appeared as Ed in the revival of All That in 2019.

X Users Have Thoughts About Good Burger 2

Good Burger 2 finally getting a trailer and release date is a big deal, and X users are reacting. It’s a mix of reactions ranging from excitement, confusion about why it’s happening, and thoughts about Mitchell’s makeup in the film.

Will you watch Good Burger 2 when it arrives on Paramoutn+ this fall? Let us know, and peep the reactions to the trailer below.

