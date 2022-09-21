Do You Remember? Celebrate #EarthWindAndFire Day With These Classics

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Do you remember, the 21st night of September…

September 21st seems like a regular day. Aside from it being the last official day of summer, nothing is significant about this day… unless you’re familiar with the mighty elements of Earth Wind & Fire, that is.

September 21st is the day that is immortalized in the iconic band’s 1978 hit, September. Recognized as one of EWF’s most successful hits, it reached No.1 on the US Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart, No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and No.3 on the UK Singles Chart shortly after its release.

Interestingly enough, the single was actually released in November. (November 18, 1978, to be exact.) But, hey… who’s here to be politically correct?

Therefore, on this 21st day of September, we are commemorating National “Earth Wind & Fire” Day by revisiting that classic, plus some other great hits.

(Okay, we know that it is not a nationally recognized holiday, but honestly… it should be. #LongLiveMauriceWhite)

Do You Remember? Celebrate #EarthWindAndFire Day With These Classics was originally published on foxync.com