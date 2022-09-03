Dreamville Queen: Twitter Appreciates The Artistry Of Ari Lennox, Celebrates ‘Away Message’ EP

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

is soon to release her second major label studio album in age/sex/location but gave fans a bit of a surprise audio treat earlier this week. With the August 31 release of Away Message, the EP serves as a holdover but fans on Twitter are showing their appreciation for the Dreamville Records songstress.

On Saturday (September 3), Ari Lennox had her name trending on Twitter although the singer is taking a social media break until the September 9 release of age/sex/location. Building the anticipation for the project was label head J. Cole, who shared a message to the Dreamville fans that revealed a text message from Lennox explaining the album.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her. I needed to know cuz I f*ck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it,” read Cole’s caption sharing the explainer, which can be seen below.

Away Message was announced by Lennox in a tweet, totally taking her legion of fans by surprise. The quick EP features five tracks, including the opener “Queen Space” featuring the talents of Summer Walker.

On Twitter, the well-deserved praise for Ari Lennox is still going. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Dreamville Queen: Twitter Appreciates The Artistry Of Ari Lennox, Celebrates ‘Away Message’ EP appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Dreamville Queen: Twitter Appreciates The Artistry Of Ari Lennox, Celebrates ‘Away Message’ EP was originally published on hiphopwired.com