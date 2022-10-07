Video Leaks Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Initial speculation was that the two got physical, but no real damage was done, but the newly leaked video shows a much different story.

TMZ got ahold of footage of the altercation that lasted just 40 seconds. It begins with Draymond Green, who’s wearing a navy blue Warriors shirt, off to the sideline as he appears to converse with Poole, who’s wearing a light-colored practice jersey, as he stands near the basket.

But after about 15 seconds, Green slowly walks in Poole’s direction as the two stand chest to chest for a moment.

Then, Poole pushes Green away who responds by punching him in the face. Poole hits the wall and falls as Greene continues to attack him as they both fall to the floor. Nearby players and coaches immediately try to pull them apart from each other but that’s where the clip ends.

Warriors GM Bob Myers has since responded to the altercation, seemingly downplaying the violence.

“Look, it’s the NBA, it’s professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it, but it happened,” Myers said Thursday. “Draymond is one of my favorite players. I told him that. … Still love the person. Don’t love what he did, but still love the guy. He’s complicated. But he is a good person. He is a good person, he is. I’ve seen it, I’ve seen a lot of things he’s done. [Wednesday’s fight] wasn’t one of them.”

The new footage has Twitter on fire. Check out the reactions below:

Video Leaks Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com