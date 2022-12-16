Draymond Green Gets Fan Kicked Out For Threatening To Kill Him, Twitter Has No Sympathy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Golden State Warrior’s big man is now at odds with a fan he says got a little too mouthy while on the sidelines of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.

Draymond Green says had the fan kicked out of the game and expounded on the words exchanged in a post-game interview in the locker room.

“[He said] some threatening stuff to my life. I was this close to really going back and diving in but I just went back and told the official, and when I told the official what he said, he said, ‘Oh, he gotta get out of here,’” Green said.

Video of the incident shows Green in a heated exchange with a fan who’s out of frame while Giannis Antetokounmpo takes foul shots. Green then speaks to the referee, pointing to the fan he was mouthing off with before several members of security walk over to his section and escort him out.

It turns out, the fan in question is Mike Shane, an R&B singer, who took issue with Green for punching Jordan Poole earlier this year. Poole is a Milwaukee native, and Shane wanted him to know that his hometown has Poole’s back, but they are ready to move on.

Shane told his truth to the KJ Live podcast, affirming that he didn’t say anything nearly as bad as Green suggested and he “blew it out of proportion.”

“I was speaking up for the city of Milwaukee. Basically, telling him, like, ‘we’re giving you a pass. We haven’t forgotten about what you did –a big bully– and we’re giving you a pass,’” the R&B singer said. “We forgive you.”

Shane posted photos of himself courtside at the Bucks’ home game and referenced the situation in his caption, writing, “Some Sensitive guy got me kicked out the Game last night!!” with a thumbs-down emoji.

Twitter doesn’t agree with Green getting the fan thrown out, given how often he trash-talks and the punch he unleashed on Poole. Just weeks ago, Green was fined $25,000 for appearing to tell a fan, “Enjoy the f-cking game, shut up.”

See how Twitter reacting to Draymond Green snitching below:

Draymond Green Gets Fan Kicked Out For Threatening To Kill Him, Twitter Has No Sympathy was originally published on cassiuslife.com