Draymond Green Explains His Beef With Black History Month, Twitter Educates Him

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Green was recently speaking to the press after a game against the Portland Trailblazers while rocking a Black History Month shirt, at the end of the celebratory month.

However, Green doesn’t feel as proud about BHM, and in fact, discusses getting rid of it altogether.

“Black History Month. This is actually the first time you’ve seen me in a Black History Month shirt all Black History Month, and it’s very intentional. And I really just threw this shirt on because I didn’t have another shirt to throw on. But Black History Month, at some point, can we get rid of it? Like, at some point?” he asks.

The Golden State Warriors forward then had the same complaint many people of color have about the disrespectfulness of the month being so short.

“Why we got to keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history? You got governors wanting to take our history out of schools. And I’m not going to be the fool to go say, yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days. So at some point, I’d like to get rid of it. It’s– you know, we’re making all these changes in the world,” he adds. “Can’t talk about these people, can’t talk about those people. Can’t say this, can’t say that.”

The four-time NBA champ then admitted that he thinks the history of African Americans shouldn’t be restricted to a month and should instead be taught the entire year.

“At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month. Not get rid of Black history like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? No. Teach my history from January 1 to December 31, and then do it again, and then again, and then again, and then again. That’s what I’d like to see.”

See how Twitter‘s reacting to Draymond Green’s latest opinion below.

Draymond Green Explains His Beef With Black History Month, Twitter Educates Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com