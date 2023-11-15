Draymond Green Ejected For Putting Rudy Gobert In A Chokehold, Social Media Reacts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors were taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves when a fight broke out just two minutes into the game before either team scored.

It began when the Wolves put up a jumper, and Klay Thompson held back Jaden McDaniels to ensure he didn’t get a second chance shot.

McDaniels didn’t appreciate the strong-arming during the box out, and the two began to grab at each other jerseys, leading to Thompson’s getting ripped.

As both teams ran near the confrontation, Rudy Gobert attempted to grab Thompson from behind to diffuse the situation.

However, the Warriors’ enforcer, Draymond Green, saw hands being put on Thompson and immediately saw red. He ran into the commotion, put Gobert into a headlock and began dragging him towards the basket.

He eventually let go as Gobert sat on the court to catch his breath, and the situation cooled down. Thompson put on a new jersey to replace the ripped one, but it didn’t matter because he, along with McDaniels and Green, were ejected from the game. For his role, Gobert was allowed to continue playing because referees saw him trying to break up the scuffle as him playing “peacemaker.”

The game would go on, with the Timberwolves eking out the win, 104–101.

After the game, the ongoing feud between Gobert and Green continued, with the former shunning the head-locking behavior.

“Just clown behavior. I’m proud of myself for being the bigger man. It doesn’t even deserve me putting my hands on him,” Gobert said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “My team needed me tonight, so I wanted to keep my cool and not make the situation worse.

Warriors leader and sharpshooter Stephen Curry was sidelined for the game with knee soreness, so Gobert had a hunch Green would do something egregious to get benched.

“Every time Steph doesn’t play, [Green] doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph, so he does anything he can to get ejected,” Gobert said.

Social media’s on fire over the headlock. See the hilarious reactions below.

Draymond Green Ejected For Putting Rudy Gobert In A Chokehold, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com